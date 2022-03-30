Ramp up lending to boost J&K’s economic growth: CS to banks

The Chief Secretary said that banks need to urgently move towards accepting and processing loan applications online for efficiency and transparency.

While appreciating J&K Bank for launching a portal for real-time tracking of credit applications under government-sponsored schemes, he informed that a common portal for receiving and processing applications under all government-sponsored schemes will soon be developed and integrated with all the banks operating in the J&K.

“This will resolve all the concerns relating to delays in the processing of loan applications by different banks”.

It was informed that against 14,932 cases sanctioned under PMEGP during the last year, 24135 cases have already been sanctioned ending February 2022 during the current financial year.