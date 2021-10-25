Rana lauds youth initiatives towards entrepreneurship

Nagrota: Describing entrepreneurship as a vital component of employability, former MLA and BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today appreciated the growing inclination among youth to be job providers rather than job seekers.

“Change in the mindset of youth about setting up of their own income generating units is appreciable as entrepreneurship holds key to self sustenance and economic empowerment,” Rana said while inaugurating Fitness Hub in Sidhra area of Nagrota Assembly Constituency.