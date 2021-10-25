Rana lauds youth initiatives towards entrepreneurship
Nagrota: Describing entrepreneurship as a vital component of employability, former MLA and BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today appreciated the growing inclination among youth to be job providers rather than job seekers.
“Change in the mindset of youth about setting up of their own income generating units is appreciable as entrepreneurship holds key to self sustenance and economic empowerment,” Rana said while inaugurating Fitness Hub in Sidhra area of Nagrota Assembly Constituency.
Rana exuded confidence that a positive approach and progressive vision among youngsters can be beneficial to society. In business avocation, credibility is a huge investment and those engaged in entrepreneurship should understand it for having harmonious relationships with clientele, he said, adding that being a job provider is real bliss, which gives the entrepreneur satisfaction of being a contributor towards society.
Job providing and income generating units could be answer to burgeoning unemployment in a place like Jammu, where joblessness is increasing due to limited avenues.
Wishing the management success, he called for ensuring best possible instructors as also equipment to encourage youth to go for hectic exercises, as physical fitness leads to better health, overall personality development, reduction in the risk of several diseases. Physical activity goes a long way in improving a better quality of life, he added.
The owner of the Fitness Hub Ghulam Rasool took Rana round the club and briefed him about the facilities available.
