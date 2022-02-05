Rangreth IE association to hold election of office-bearers

As per the statement, a general body meeting of the association was held in an open park at Industrial Estate Rangreth to elect an election commission.

In which members were unanimously elected for the election commission to conduct free and fair elections within the time frame of 45 days under the Constitution of association of industrial estate Rangreth.

Its members are Javid Ahmad, Nasrullah Jan, and Javid Ahmad, while Manzoor Ahmad Qadiri was elected as an advisor for the election commission.