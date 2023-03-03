Rapid growth of Fisheries in J&K reflects Govt’s pro-farmer approach: Union Minister

Tangmarg, Mar 3: Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, ParshottamRupala, during his visit to Baramulla for the Public Outreach programme has made operational the Aquarium cum Awareness centre established at Trout Fish Farm Tangmarg for the upcoming summer season.
Union Minister inspected the Trout Rearing Unit Tangmarg and reviewed various Fisheries development schemes and activities being implemented in the district. He also had an exclusive interactive session with farmers.
He distributed fishing material among 39 beneficiaries including 14 women covered under the beneficiary-oriented schemes of PMMSY.
On the occasion, Union Minister instructed the officers to prepare estimates and submit DPR for the upgradation of Fish Farm Bella, Baramulla, which was damaged during the floods of 2014.
Earlier, Union Minister distributed sanction orders amounting to Rs193.1 lakh in favour of 28 beneficiaries of Baramulla under various components of the PMMSY/UT CAPEX scheme
Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla was also present during the function.
ParshottamRupalaemphasised the need of adopting fish farming activity as it can contribute significantly in increasing the farmers’ income in J&K.
While describing the importance of the Kashmir region as an epicentre for the development of cold water fisheries, Union Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, NarendraModi, various steps are being taken up by the Central Government for enhance the productivity as well income of the fishers and special subsidy component has been kept for the Coldwater states/UTs to attract more farmers for adopting this profitable venture.
Union Minister said that farmers would be made more resourceful through the implementation of various schemes for marketing of Trout and also for its export to other states to get remunerative prices for their produce.
Appreciating the Department of Fisheries, he said that J&K is the leader in the production of Trout and the successful implementation of various centrally and UT Sponsored schemes and proposed technological interventions under HADP clearly reflects the pro-farmer approach of the present government in the UT.