Rate hike wasn't surprising: FM

Retail inflation printed at 6.9 per cent in March and the April reading is forecast to top 7.7 per cent.

The timing of RBI's rate hike came as a surprise but not the action itself as people thought it should have been done anyway .It came as a surprise because it's between the two MPCs (monetary policy committee) meetings.

But the US Fed had been saying it all the while, Sitharaman said in her first reaction to the rate hike while addressing an award function organised by the Economic Times on Saturday evening here.