RBI directs banks to return property documents within 30 days of loan repayment

The guidelines have been issued as it has been noticed that banks follow divergent practices in the release of such documents leading to customer grievances and disputes.

These directions shall be applicable to all cases where the release of original movable or immovable property documents falls due on or after December 1, 2023. To address such issues and to ensure responsible lending conduct among banks, the RBI in a slew of measures suggested that they shall release all the original movable or immovable property documents and remove charges registered with any registry within a period of 30 days after full repayment or settlement of the loan account.

The borrower shall be given the option of collecting the original movable or immovable property documents either from the banking outlet or branch where the loan account was serviced or any other office of the bank where the documents are available, as per her or his preference.The timeline and place of return of original movable or immovable property documents will be mentioned in the loan sanction letters issued on or after the effective date.