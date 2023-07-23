RBI holds capacity building programme for Cooperative Banks in Sopore

Sopore: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Jammu on Saturday organized a full-day Capacity Building programme for the Board of Directors, Managing Directors, Chief Executive Officers and staff of Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs) of J&K UT at Dak Banglow Sopore.

The event was inaugurated by General Manager of RBI Neeraj Kumar while the training programme was attended by members of the Board, Managing Director, and staff from KAMCO Bank Sopore of north Kashmir and Urban Co-operative Bank Anantnag of South Kashmir.

The day-long programme aimed to enhance the knowledge and skills of the participants, providing them with valuable insights and information related to Urban Co-operative Banks.