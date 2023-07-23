RBI holds capacity building programme for Cooperative Banks in Sopore

Sopore: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Jammu on Saturday organized a full-day Capacity Building programme for the Board of Directors, Managing Directors, Chief Executive Officers and staff of Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs) of J&K UT at Dak Banglow Sopore.
The event was inaugurated by General Manager of RBI Neeraj Kumar while the training programme was attended by members of the Board, Managing Director, and staff from KAMCO Bank Sopore of north Kashmir and Urban Co-operative Bank Anantnag of South Kashmir.
The day-long programme aimed to enhance the knowledge and skills of the participants, providing them with valuable insights and information related to Urban Co-operative Banks.
This was a significant occasion as it marked the first time that the RBI conducted a capacity building programme for Co-operative Banks at Sopore. The event received high praise from the participants of KAMCO Bank Sopore and the Urban Co-operative Bank Anantnag, who were impressed with the content and organization of the programme.
The training programme successfully concluded at 5:30 pm. The participants expressed their desire for more such programmes to be organized in the future, to acknowledge the importance of continuous learning and skill development in the Co-operative Banking sector.