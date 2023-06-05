RBI Jammu promotes Mission ‘LiFE’ in Jammu

Jammu: Flagging off a ‘Green Walk cum Cleanliness’ drive by Reserve Bank of India, Jammu Regional Office, marked observance of World Environment Day here the other day.

With active participation of RBI staff members, the rally was flagged off from its office premises at Rail Head Complex, Jammu.

In line with the national level emphasis on promoting Mission ‘LiFE’ (Lifestyle for Environment), three teams of RBI staff members (‘Green Warriors’)cleaned the vicinity of the RBI Office including Bahu Plaza, Trikuta Nagar and carried the message of Mission ‘LiFE’ to beat Plastic Pollution with strong determination.