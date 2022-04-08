RBI keeps interest rate unchanged, cuts GDP growth forecast

RBI’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee voted to hold the benchmark repurchase or the repo rate at 4 per cent, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

The panel decided to stick to an accommodative stance “while focussing on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward while supporting growth”.

As it now anticipates a much faster rise in inflation than earlier - the inflation forecast has been raised to 5.7 per cent for the fiscal that started on April 1, up from its 4.5 per cent estimate in February.