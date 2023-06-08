RBI keeps policy repo rate unchanged as inflation softens

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent.

The repo rate is the rate of interest at which RBI lends to other banks. A consistent decline in inflation (currently at an 18-month low) and its potential for further decline may have prompted the central bank to put the brake on the key interest rate again.

Most analysts had expected the RBI to continue to keep the repo rate unchanged.

Inflation has been a concern for many countries, including advanced economies, but India has managed to steer its inflation trajectory quite well.

The RBI in its April meeting, the first in 2023-24, had paused the repo rate.