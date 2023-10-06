RBI leaves key lending rate unchanged with focus on growth

"Global headline inflation is easing but rules above the target of many major economies. Sovereign bond yields have firmed up, US dollar has appreciated, and equity markets have corrected," Das said at the press conference,

The country’s MPC took a unanimous decision to leave the repo rate untouched.

At the same time Governor Das said, “the committee remains resolutely focused on aligning inflation to the 4 per cent target on a durable basis".

The RBI also maintained its policy stance of "withdrawal of accommodation" to ensure inflation progressively aligns with the committee's target while remaining supportive of economic growth.