RBI-MPC’s fight against inflation not yet over: Governor at MPC Meeting

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) fight against inflation is far from over, Governor Shaktikanta Das said at the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, as per the meeting’s minutes.

The MPC met on April 3, 5 and 6 this year and decided to pause on the repo rate at 6.50 per cent. In his remarks at the MPC meeting, Das said the cumulative impact of monetary policy actions over the last one year is still unfolding and needs to be monitored closely.

Inflation for 2023-24 is projected to soften, but the disinflation towards the target is likely to be slow and protracted. The projected inflation in Q4:2023-24 at 5.2 per cent would still be well above the target, he said.

“Therefore, at this juncture, we have to persevere with our focus on bringing about a durable moderation in inflation and at the same time, give ourselves some time to monitor the impact of our past actions. I am, therefore, of the view that we do a tactical pause in this meeting of the MPC,” Das said and voted for a pause in rate action.

He also said the focus remains on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target while supporting growth.

“This is a tactical pause and not a pivot or a change in policy direction,” Das said.