RBI proposes 6-month deadline for banks to identify wilful defaulters

The RBI identifies 'wilful defaulters' as those who have the ability to pay a bank's dues but do not or divert bank funds. The RBI did not earlier have a specific timeline within which such borrowers had to be identified.

A wilful defaulter, or any entity with which a wilful defaulter is associated, will not get any additional credit facility from any lender and will not be eligible for restructuring of credit facility, the circular stated.

The RBI has proposed that non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) should also be allowed to tag accounts using the same parameters.