RBI sets ball rolling for new bad loans provisioning method

The RBI released a discussion paper in January suggesting banks switch to the ECL method, in which lenders assess the probability of default upfront and provision accordingly, rather than after a default as is the current norm.

The discussion paper envisages a forward-looking, principle-based framework for provisioning for credit risk, which has already been implemented under the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and US Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB), the RBI said.