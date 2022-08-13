RBI tightens norms for loan recovery agents

"It has been observed that the agents employed by REs have been deviating from the extant instructions governing the outsourcing of financial services," the RBI said in a release.

"In view of concerns arising from the activities of these agents, it is advised that the REs shall strictly ensure that they or their agents do not resort to intimidation or harassment of any kind, either verbal or physical, against any person in their debt collection efforts, including acts intended to humiliate publicly or intrude upon the privacy of the debtors' family members, referees and friends, sending inappropriate messages either on mobile or through social media, making threatening and/or anonymous calls, persistently calling the borrower and/ or calling the borrower before 8 a.m. and after 7 p.m. for recovery of overdue loans, making false and misleading representations, etc," it added.