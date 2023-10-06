RBI to issue Master Direction to strengthen Internal Ombudsman mechanism in banks

“Based on the learnings from the implementation of the extant IO guidelines, it has been decided to harmonise the same and issue a consolidated Master Direction,” the RBI said on Friday. "The Master Direction shall bring uniformity in matters like timeline for escalation of complaints to IOs, exclusions, temporary absence of the Internal Ombudsman, minimum qualifications for appointing an Internal Ombudsman and updation of reporting formats, in addition to introduction of the post of Deputy Internal Ombudsman.

"These instructions are expected to further strengthen the IO mechanism and in turn, the grievance redress system in REs," the central bank added.