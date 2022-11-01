RBI to launch digital rupee pilot project today

In a statement, the central bank said that it will "soon commence pilot launches of Digital Rupee (ea,) for specific use cases. Accordingly, the first pilot in the Digital Rupee - Wholesale segment (ea,-W) shall commence on November 1, 2022".

The central bank further informed that "the first pilot in Digital Rupee - Retail segment (ea,-R) is planned for launch within a month in select locations in closed user groups comprising customers and merchants. The details regarding operationalisation of ea,-R pilot shall be communicated in due course".