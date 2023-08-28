‘RBI to stay hawkish on interest rate’

However, with the inflation risk persisting, the RBI will continue to maintain a hawkish stance in the near future, Suman Chowdhury, Chief Economist and Head of Research, Acuite Ratings & Research, told IANS in an interview.

Here he talks about the actions of the RBI and the Central government in tackling inflation. Excerpts:

In your view, how does the RBI view inflation and the strategies it follows to contain the same?

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has a stated goal of bringing down headline consumer (CPI) inflation below 4%. While CPI inflation had declined to 4.6% in the first quarter of the current year, it has again shot up to 7.4% in July 2023 and is likely to be well over 6.0% in the second quarter.