RBI widens norms to help NBFCs cut risk on big loans

The extant guidelines on Large Exposure Framework for Non-Banking Financial Company-Upper Layer (NBFC-UL) permits exposures to the original counterparty to be offset with certain credit risk transfer instruments.

“However, the extant credit concentration norms for NBFC in the ML and BL do not explicitly envisage any such mechanism. With a view to harmonising the aforesaid norms among NBFCs, it has been decided to permit NBFCs in the ML and BL as well, to offset their exposures with eligible credit risk transfer instruments. The instructions in this regard shall be issued shortly,” the RBI said on Friday.