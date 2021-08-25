RCoE in Automotive Technology to come up at ITI Budgam, Kathua

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today chaired a high level meeting to review the progress on establishment of Regional Centre of Excellence (RCoE) in Automotive Technology being developed in collaboration with Ashok Leyland at ITI Budgam and Kathua at Civil Secretariat here.

Speaking during the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar said that this unique partnership will boost innovation and skill development of aspiring students in automotive technology besides these centers will offer industrial training to students and unemployed youth who want to upgrade their skills to latest technologies used in today’s modern automotive industry.

He asked the officers of SDD to maintain constant coordination and synergy with the representatives of the Ashok Leyland so that the centers are made operational on the assigned timeline.