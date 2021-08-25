RCoE in Automotive Technology to come up at ITI Budgam, Kathua

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today chaired a high level meeting to review the progress on establishment of Regional Centre of Excellence (RCoE) in Automotive Technology being developed in collaboration with Ashok Leyland at ITI Budgam and Kathua at Civil Secretariat here.
Speaking during the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar said that this unique partnership will boost innovation and skill development of aspiring students in automotive technology besides these centers will offer industrial training to students and unemployed youth who want to upgrade their skills to latest technologies used in today’s modern automotive industry.
He asked the officers of SDD to maintain constant coordination and synergy with the representatives of the Ashok Leyland so that the centers are made operational on the assigned timeline.
The Advisor further asked the officers of SDD to finish all civil works by the15th of next month besides related ongoing works should be fast tracked so that the centers can become operational.
He asked them to share the present curriculum of Automotive stream of it is with the representatives of Ashok Leyland so that it can be upgraded as per the market demand.
The Advisor asked the representatives of Ashok Leyland to organize training course for the faculty from next month with constant handholding through virtual mode also. He also asked them to organize exposure tours for trainee students to Ashok Leyland factories so that they can get on hold practical training of assembling vehicles.
The Advisor also asked the management of Ashok Leyland to keep a 15 days internship training programme within the course for the students so that they can get real and actual exercise of vehicle manufacturing.