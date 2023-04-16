Recognize plight of MSMEs to take recourse: FCIK to Government

Srinagar: Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) has urged the government to recognize the plight of MSMEs in Kashmir and take immediate recourse to live up to its commitments as sponsors of this most important sector before it is too late.

As per the statement, this was impressed upon by the Presidents of organised industrial estates of Kashmir valley in a meeting held with the Advisory Council of FCIK under the chairmanship of President FCIK. The meeting, among others, was participated by the Presidents of industrial estates of Lassipora, Khunmoh, Rangreth, Zainakote, Sanat Nagar, BAMK, Zakura, Silk Park Zakura, Ganderbal, Shalteng and Sopore.

“While delivering a severe critique of the government’s response to the plight of the industrial sector particularly the MSMEs after the devastation these faced because of long spells of forced business interventions in the past three decades, particularly after 2008, 2009, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2019-21, they accused the government of being unconcerned about the crises,” reads the statement.

“They said that it was worrying to believe that the government particularly the industries department had no clear and accurate idea of the state of MSMEs in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Kashmir valley where the failure of the government to step in has resulted in the closure of a substantial number of units besides working on meagre capacities.”