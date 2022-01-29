Reconsider imposing lockdown, allow economic activities: KEF

Srinagar, Jan 29: Stating that the fresh weekend lockdowns have affected the economic activity badly, the Kashmir Economic Forum (KEF) has urged the administration to reconsider the decision and help revive Kashmir’s fledgling economy.
In a statement, President KEF Showkat M Chowdhary said Kashmir’s business units have been badly suffering from the previous lockdowns and had hardly started to recover the losses.
“It is not advisable to enforce lockdown in Kashmir. The lockdown decision has also sent alarm to the travelers as a result of which around 50 percent of the tourist influx has come down since the weekend lockdown was announced. This has impacted the livelihood of many people.”
Chowdhary said instead of lockdown, the government should ensure that proper health guidelines are followed.
“We will also provide all possible support to the government in ensuring implementation of COVID Appropriate Behaviours. Traders, shopkeepers, and restaurant owners will also entertain vaccinated customers who are following proper SOPs,” he said.
KEF further said most of the population is already fully vaccinated, and government needs to devise strategies for the “new normal” of life with COVID as suggested by many health experts and practiced by many developed countries like USA and UK instead of bringing miseries to the people who are earning from hand to mouth.
“Even the health experts and other senior doctors have said that lockdown will not serve its purpose. The lockdown has been imposed in the past also but the COVID has resurfaced again,” he said.
The KEF has urged the LG administration to take into consideration the livelihood of lakhs of people associated with the business community before continuing with the lockdown.
“The traders, shopkeepers, restaurants should be allowed with proper SOPs for the good health of the economy. This will ensure businessmen don’t suffer more losses or else they will turn into Non Performing Assets,” he said.