Reconsider imposing lockdown, allow economic activities: KEF

In a statement, President KEF Showkat M Chowdhary said Kashmir’s business units have been badly suffering from the previous lockdowns and had hardly started to recover the losses.

“It is not advisable to enforce lockdown in Kashmir. The lockdown decision has also sent alarm to the travelers as a result of which around 50 percent of the tourist influx has come down since the weekend lockdown was announced. This has impacted the livelihood of many people.”