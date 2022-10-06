‘Record-breaking 20.5 lakh tourists visited Kashmir in 8 months’

Srinagar: After three decades, Kashmir is attracting lakhs of tourists which Tourism players say is the return of the golden era of Kashmir tourism.

The record number of tourists who visited Jammu and Kashmir this year, testify to the overall development and change that has taken place in the Union territory.

Tourism is the biggest source of employment in Jammu and Kashmir and since January, 2022 till date, 1.62 crore tourists have visited Jammu and Kashmir, which is the highest in 75 years of independence.

Tourism has generated maximum employment in various regions of Jammu and Kashmir including Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu and the Kashmir Valley.