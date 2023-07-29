RED 11 appoints Dr Aijaz Chillo as team physiotherapist

"We are thrilled to extend a warm and enthusiastic welcome to Dr Aijaz Chillo, who has recently joined our esteemed team as a Consulting Physio. Dr Chillo comes to us with an exceptional background and a wealth of experience, making him an invaluable addition to our Team," a statement said.

"Having previously served as the physiotherapist for the India B team, Dr. Aijaz Chillo brings a level of expertise that is truly commendable. His vast experience in the field of physiotherapy is a testament to his dedication and commitment to providing top-notch care to athletes and individuals alike."