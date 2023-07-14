Regional Director Northern Region of Union Corporate Affairs Ministry visits Srinagar

Srinagar, July 14: Regional Director for the northern region of the Union Corporate Affairs Ministry, Sanjay Shorey visited the Srinagar office of Registrar of Companies as part of the field inspections programme.
A statement issued here said that Shorey was appraised about the functioning of the office at Kashmir Valley.
Pertinently this office was effectively operationalised in September 2019 and has jurisdiction over all the districts of Kashmir Valley. The office also functions as an official liquidator attached to the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.
Incharge officer for the station, Haamid Bukhari gave a representation to the visiting officer about the status of Inquiries, Inspections and Investigations pending in the offices against the corporates and companies.
Haamid Bukhari apprised the officer about the overall functioning of the office and also gave a detailed view of the prosecutions filed in the lower courts against the defaulting companies and corporates.
Regional Director appreciated the functioning of the office and advised the ROC to be more responsive to the stakeholders and improve compliance in the region.