Regional PF Commissioner presides over Outreach programme at Anantnag

On the occasion, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Rizwan ud Din gave a comprehensive presentation about the implementation of Employees Provident Funds & Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 and schemes (Provident Fund, Employee Pension Scheme, and Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme), e-nomination & KYC as well as benefit of Insurance (Upto Rs 7 Lakhs) under Employees ‘Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme and Pension under Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995 for the welfare of contractual, outsourced, and other part-time employees.

It was given out that a maximum assured benefit of Rs 7 lakh will be given to the nominee of the deceased upon his death in harness while a minimum assured benefit of Rs 2.5 lakh will be given to the nominee under the EDLI scheme if the deceased has rendered more than one year of continuous service.