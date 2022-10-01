Regional PF Commissioner presides over Outreach programme at Anantnag

Anantnag, Oct 1: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation in collaboration with District Administration Anantnag today held an outreach programme at Dak Bungalow Anantnag.
The programme was organized to share the benefits of EPFO enrollment with District Officers so that they can ensure that workers working in their departments enrol themselves under the Employees’ Provident Fund and avail the various benefits available to them under the scheme.
On the occasion, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Rizwan ud Din gave a comprehensive presentation about the implementation of Employees Provident Funds & Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 and schemes (Provident Fund, Employee Pension Scheme, and Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme), e-nomination & KYC as well as benefit of Insurance (Upto Rs 7 Lakhs) under Employees ‘Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme and Pension under Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995 for the welfare of contractual, outsourced, and other part-time employees.
It was given out that a maximum assured benefit of Rs 7 lakh will be given to the nominee of the deceased upon his death in harness while a minimum assured benefit of Rs 2.5 lakh will be given to the nominee under the EDLI scheme if the deceased has rendered more than one year of continuous service.
The Regional Provident Fund Commissioner informed the hoteliers to ensure that their leftover workers are enrolled at the earliest so that the benefits of various schemes of the organization reach to these workers as well.
The Commissioner said that the employees’ provident fund scheme extends an array of benefits towards the EPF employee members and inculcates a sense of financial stability and security in them. He said the workers can make premature withdrawals to meet personal exigencies.