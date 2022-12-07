Regional PF Commissioner visits Srinagar

EPFO is servicing the entire area from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh with regard to the settlement of claims, redressal of grievances, facilitating stakeholders and so on. Considering a large number of grievances and to ensure service delivery at the doorstep, various online initiatives of EPFO such as balance enquiry, filing of online claims including transfer and Covid-19 advance claims and members’ basic details were explained with hands-on demonstration.

Later in the evening, the PF Commissioner attended a meeting with the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir regarding the land for the construction of the Central Government Secretariat and Civil Service Officers institute.