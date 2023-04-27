Regional Provident Fund Commissioner presides over outreach programme in Kupwara

Kupwara: Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, J&K and Ladakh, Rizwan Uddin visited Kupwara today to address a mega district outreach programme Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 conducted by employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour and Employment in collaboration with District administration Kupwara.
As per the statement, this awareness and outreach programme was held at the meeting hall of the DC office complex in Kupwara.
“The programme aimed to ensure broad participation, awareness, grievance redressal, handholding, training and information exchange between stakeholders and EPFO.”
A large number of subscribers, pensioners, private school teachers, casual labourers, employees, employers, representatives, contractors, and officers of District Administration Kupwara among other stakeholders participated in the mega outreach programme.
Regional PF Commissioner highlighted the importance of enrolling more and more employees, contractual or casual, drivers, and conductors under the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) to extend the benefits of social security schemes like Employee’s Provident Fund Scheme, 1952, Employer’s Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, 1976 and Employees Pension scheme, 1995.
The PF Commissioner spoke at length about the rights of employees and the duties of employers.
“Employees have the right to social security. If an employee in the private sector deposits a provident fund for 10 years he has the right to pension in the private sector, “the PF Commissioner said.
PF Commissioner directed concerned officers of District administration to frame the list of employees in the private sector and send them to EPFO so that employees are hand-held properly for their enrolment under the provident fund.
In the well-attended mega outreach programme Employers and employees of the private sector were sensitized about provisions of social security, besides covering themes of EDLI – eligibility, benefits and claims, keeping track of passbook accounts, Importance of E-nomination, Know Your UAN, UAN Activation, & member profile – KYC, and UAN related issues.