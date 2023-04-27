Regional Provident Fund Commissioner presides over outreach programme in Kupwara

Kupwara: Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, J&K and Ladakh, Rizwan Uddin visited Kupwara today to address a mega district outreach programme Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 conducted by employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour and Employment in collaboration with District administration Kupwara.

As per the statement, this awareness and outreach programme was held at the meeting hall of the DC office complex in Kupwara.

“The programme aimed to ensure broad participation, awareness, grievance redressal, handholding, training and information exchange between stakeholders and EPFO.”