Regional workshop on PM GatiShakti National Master Plan concludes in Srinagar

Srinagar: The two-day third regional workshop for the Northern zone ended today in Srinagar. More than 250 officials from Central Ministries, States/UTs and industry players participated in the workshop for Northern Region.

The theme of the workshop for day two was National Logistics Policy.

Throwing light on the proceedings of the workshop, Sunita Dawra, Special Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India said that logistics is about the development of both infrastructure and services related to logistics.

She said that to complement the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP), the National Logistics Policy (NLP) was launched to address the components of improving efficiency in logistics services and human resources through streamlining processes, regulatory framework, skill development, mainstreaming logistics in higher education and adoption of suitable technologies.

Dawra added that NLP lays down an overarching interdisciplinary, cross-sectoral and multi-jurisdictional framework for the logistics sector and provides a comprehensive policy framework for all sub-sectors in the logistics ecosystem that are critical for efficient logistics.