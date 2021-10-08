Registrar Cooperative Societies visits Kulgam

Kulgam: Registrar Cooperative Societies, J&K, Shafqat Iqbal today conducted an extensive tour of Kulgam to review the status of the on-going works and to have an assessment of the working of Cooperative Societies in the district.

During the visit it was informed that the Cooperative Super Bazar Kulgam is under construction with the project cost of Rs 147.86 lakh out of which expenditure of Rs 70.90 lakh has been incurred and 90 percent of the work has been completed. It was observed that the work is at the final stage of completion except some minor interior work and fencing.

The Registrar impressed upon the officers that once the new complex is completed and ready to use, the Super Bazar may be shifted to the new building which shall have all the features of a modern super market like separate counters, trolley system, bar-coding system of billing, CCTV surveillance, waiting area, cloak room, etc for facilitating and attraction of the customers.