Rejuvenate existing industry to reduce unemployment: FCIK, FOIJ

Srinagar: The apex industrial Chambers, Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) and Federation of Industries Jammu (FOIJ) have demanded the rejuvenation of existing industrial enterprises for a substantial reduction in the growing unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir.

A joint statement said the existing industry was currently in deep distress but possessed the potential to provide employment to 500 thousands of employees on rejuvenation.

This was stated by members of the two organisations in their joint meeting with the Commissioner-Secretary Industries and Commerce Department Vikramjit Singh.

The heads and members of the two organisations who participated in the meeting included Shahid Kamili, Tejwant Singh Reen, Shakeel Qalander, Lalit Mahajan, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Meraj Ahmad Qureshi and Zahoor Ahmad Bhat. This was the first meeting after the two organisations had signed an MOU for mutual cooperation and coordination.

While hailing the vision behind the formulation and approval of the Industrial Development Scheme of Rs 28,400 crore for Jammu and Kashmir with the main objective of creating jobs and developing skills, the delegation observed that the process of generating new employment opportunities was likely to take time till the industrialization proposals under the new scheme were implemented on the ground.

However, the government is required to put simultaneous emphasis on job creation through already existing enterprises having tremendous potential to generate employment in the short run, stated the delegation.

“The infrastructure valuing thousands of crores rupees in the shape of buildings and Plant and Machinery existed on the ground both in the organised and unorganised sector across Jammu and Kashmir which currently was being meagerly utilized owing to slew of problems faced by existing enterprises,” intimated the delegation, adding that all the existing infrastructure could be put to its optimum utility if measures to assess and address these problems were taken by concerned authorities in the government.