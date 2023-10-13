Rekindling Heritage: Kashmir's artisans illuminate Indian Handicraft Gift Fair

Spearheaded by the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), this initiative has seen an overwhelming response.

KCCI is taking proactive steps to revive the ailing handicraft sector. The fair, which commenced on October 12 and will continue until October 16, is under the auspices of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. Ten members of the KCCI are participating in the event.

One of the standout features of IHGF Autumn-2023 is the live demonstrations by local artisans, showcasing their craftsmanship and skills in creating carpets, pashmina shawls, embroidery, paper mache, and other indigenous craft items. This hands-on approach has garnered immense interest from buyers and visitors, reigniting hope for the struggling sector.