Rekindling Heritage: Kashmir's artisans illuminate Indian Handicraft Gift Fair

Srinagar, Oct 13: Amid dwindling handicraft exports from Kashmir, artisans and handicraft traders have come together to boost the sector's prospects at the Indian Handicraft Gift Fair (IHGF) Autumn-2023, one of India's largest international fairs in New Delhi.
Spearheaded by the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), this initiative has seen an overwhelming response.
KCCI is taking proactive steps to revive the ailing handicraft sector. The fair, which commenced on October 12 and will continue until October 16, is under the auspices of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. Ten members of the KCCI are participating in the event.
One of the standout features of IHGF Autumn-2023 is the live demonstrations by local artisans, showcasing their craftsmanship and skills in creating carpets, pashmina shawls, embroidery, paper mache, and other indigenous craft items. This hands-on approach has garnered immense interest from buyers and visitors, reigniting hope for the struggling sector.
Javid Ahmad Tenga, President of KCCI, emphasized the significance of this effort. "Kashmir's handicraft exports have faced a steady decline over the past few years, with the global economy adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," he noted.
"This event is a crucial step in promoting the handicraft industry. The artisans have generated a positive response from visitors, and this is what we need to reinvigorate this sector."
The exhibition was inaugurated with due fanfare by officials of the Export Promotion Council of Handicrafts. Notably, Javed Ahmad Tenga, President of KCCI, flew to Delhi to attend the inaugural ceremony, underscoring the importance of this initiative. The KCCI Trade Fair Sub-Committee Chairman, Muzaffar Majid Jan, is overseeing the proceedings at the fair.
With dwindling exports and the pandemic's impact, Kashmir's handicraft sector faced a challenging period. However, the collective efforts of KCCI, local artisans, and the live demonstrations at IHGF AUTUMN-2023 provide a ray of hope for the industry.
The fair not only showcases the exquisite craftsmanship of Kashmir but also brings renewed attention and interest from buyers and visitors. This event may mark the beginning of a renaissance for Kashmir's handicraft sector, bringing prosperity to the artisans and traders who have worked tirelessly to keep this unique tradition alive.