Reliance Industries committed to make new investments in TN: Mukesh Ambani

Chennai, Jan 8: Reliance Industries has committed to make new investments in Tamil Nadu in the renewable energy space, said its Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh D Ambani on Sunday.

A statement issued by the company said that Reliance Industries would also inaugurate its state-of-the-art data centre that has been set up in partnership with Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management and US-based Digital Reality.

In his virtual address at the inaugural function of the Global Investors Meet 2024 organised by the Tamil Nadu government, Ambani said, “Reliance has proudly partnered in Tamil Nadu’s growth over the years.”

Listing the company’s investments in the state, he said, “We have opened nearly 1,300 retail stores across the state at an investment of over Rs 25,000 crore. Jio has invested over Rs 35,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, bringing the fruits of digital revolution to 35 million subscribers in every town and village in the state.”

The video message was played in the presence of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister M K Stalin among others.