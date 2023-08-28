Reliance invested over $150 bn in last 10 years, most by any corporate house in India

“In all humility, I would like to say that the new Reliance has been a forerunner of the emerging new India. With soaring ambition, we have set seemingly impossible goals and achieved them”, Ambani said.

"The best way to describe this new Reliance is that we have now become a new-age technology company with distinctive capabilities. Today we are a net producer of technology, large-scale deployer of technology, as well as a democratiser of technology," he said.