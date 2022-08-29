Reliance Jio to roll out 5G services by Diwali: Mukesh Ambani

The three-fold advantage of standalone 5G architecture, largest and best mix of spectrum and Carrier Aggregation technology means that Jio 5G will be able to offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality and affordability.



With standalone 5G, Jio can deliver new and powerful services like low latency, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing and network slicing, and metaverse.



Jio has indigenously developed an end-to-end 5G stack, which is fully cloud native, software defined, digitally managed with support for even advanced features like Quantum Security.



With 5G, Jio will launch billions of smart sensors with connected intelligence that will trigger Internet of Things (IoT) and fuel the Fourth Industrial Revolution. It will connect every-one, every-place and every-thing with the highest quality and most affordable data.



Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said that Jio true 5G will deliver breakthrough increases in broadband speed and drastically lowers latency.



The announcement is in line with the government which expects affordable 5G services to be rolled out in the country by October 12.