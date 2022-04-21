Reliance Retail to start artisan-only store format

Srinagar: Reliance Retail on Thursday said it will launch a dedicated artisan-only store format ‘Swadesh’, which will showcase agriculture and food products, handlooms, clothing, textiles, handicraft and handmade natural products.
As per the statement, this will boost its “handmade in India” programme and provide a global platform for artisans and sellers of handcrafted products, said a statement by Reliance Retail.
The first Swadesh store is expected to open in the second half of 2022, it said.
‘’The programme is being spearheaded by Reliance Retail’s handicraft brand Swadesh, which envisages an artisan-only dedicated store format for handcrafted products from across the country,’’ it said.
Besides, Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) is exploring new partnerships with state governments to create a strong, vigorous and sustainable ecosystem for local artisans, the statement added.
As part of that, anMoU was signed on Thursday at the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata with the state government.
The Swadesh store will house a wide range of products including handmade textiles, handicraft, agriculture products and other artisanal merchandise, which will be sourced directly from artisans.