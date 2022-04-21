Reliance Retail to start artisan-only store format

Srinagar: Reliance Retail on Thursday said it will launch a dedicated artisan-only store format ‘Swadesh’, which will showcase agriculture and food products, handlooms, clothing, textiles, handicraft and handmade natural products.

As per the statement, this will boost its “handmade in India” programme and provide a global platform for artisans and sellers of handcrafted products, said a statement by Reliance Retail.