Reliance to source silk products from J&K Industries: officials

An official handout issued by the J&K Industries Limited said the UT government as part of reviving the economy of J&K has "included the two industries to play a significant role in contributing to the employment generation".

As per officials, Principal Secretary I&C Department Ranjan Prakash Thakur during the review of Jammu and Kashmir industries limited informed that Reliance Trends and Lifestyle would be sourcing silk fabrics and products being manufactured by Jammu Kashmir Industries Limited.