Reliance to source silk products from J&K Industries: officials

Srinagar Feb 22: Silk and woolen products of J&K known for their quality and having traditionally an important role in economy of J&K, are set to be promoted and marketed in a big way at the national and international markets as industry giant Reliance is going to source the products from the UT.
An official handout issued by the J&K Industries Limited said the UT government as part of reviving the economy of J&K has "included the two industries to play a significant role in contributing to the employment generation".
As per officials, Principal Secretary I&C Department Ranjan Prakash Thakur during the review of Jammu and Kashmir industries limited informed that Reliance Trends and Lifestyle would be sourcing silk fabrics and products being manufactured by Jammu Kashmir Industries Limited.
In this regard an MOU has been signed between JKI and Reliance, said the official. He informed that over the last three years the J&K government has "invested massively for the revival of JKI for development of its infrastructure by procurement of new machinery which has led to significant increase in the production of capacities".
"JKI has successfully commissioned the new silk weaving and reeling units in Jammu and has upgraded Silk factory Rajbagh, Bemina woolen mills and Wool spinning units located at Solina and Nowshera".
As per the officials, with the "revival of JKI, the livelihood of a vast number of people associated with cocoon rearing and wool production has been secured and JKI is now providing a ready market for their produce within J&K at very lucrative prices".
"This has not only led economic benefits to the people associated with the production of silk and wool but would also over a period of time lead to revival of silk and wool sectors in the UT of J&K".