Renault achieves 8 lakh cumulative sales milestone

Srinagar: Renault has crossed a significant milestone of 8 lakh customers in India.
As per the statement, this milestone has been enabled by the brand’s strong product portfolio, customer centricity, network expansion, rural focus and innovative marketing initiatives.
Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “We are extremely delighted to have crossed the 8 lakh sales milestone in India. This has been a phenomenal journey and would like to thank all our customers, dealers, suppliers, employees, manufacturing & engineering teams for their immense support and belief in the brand."