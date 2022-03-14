Renault launches all-new KWID

New Delhi: Renault, the number one European brand in India, today launched the all-new KWID MY22 with advanced features, at a starting price of Rs 4.49 lakhs.
As per the statement issued here, launched in 2015, Renault KWID is a breakthrough product in terms of design, innovation and modernity, while offering value and best-in-class cost of ownership.
Built on the pillars of attractiveness, innovation and affordability, KWID has been a true game-changing product for Renault in India with more than 4,00,000 happy customers, the statement reads.
“Staying true to its commitment to keep building on the indomitable success of KWID with breakthrough product innovations, the new KWID MY22 Range further strengthens its value proposition and elevates customer’s trust in the product and brand.”