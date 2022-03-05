Renault Srinagar launches Triber Limited Edition

As per the handout, the car was unveiled by Yusuf Jameel, a noted Journalist, in the presence of Renault India officials, Bankers and management and staff of Srinagar Automotive Private Limited. Also, Renault Triber has completed the 1 lakh mark and a rally was done to celebrate the success.

Equipped with a 1.0-litre petrol engine, the Triber Limited Edition will be available in both manual and easy-R AMT transmissions. The exteriors are accentuated by Dual Tone body colours in Moonlight Silver and Cedar Brown with black roof offers uncompromised safety with four airbags – front and side for both driver and Passengers.