Srinagar: Renault Srinagar, Lasjan Bypass has launched the Renault Triber Urban Night Black today.

A statement said that the car was unveiled by Khursheed Muzaffar Zonal Head of J&K Bank in the presence of Renault India officials, Bankers, Financiers and management and staff of Srinagar Automotive Private Limited. Also, Renault Triber has completed the 1 lakh mark and a rally was organised to celebrate the feat.