Residential Meet of ICAI members begin in Srinagar

A statement said that the programme is being attended by 100 Chartered Accountants currently serving in different capacities on all-India services, central services and state services. The program is being organized by Committee for Members in Entrepreneurship and Public Service (CMEPS), ICAI and is being hosted by the J&K Branch of NIRC of ICAI.

On the occasion, CA Aniket Sunil Talati, President, ICAI remarked “A CA is a rare combination of knowledge, perseverance and integrity, coupled with analytical skills and the ability to shine under pressure. Members of the Institute have been making significant contributions in various spheres of the Indian bureaucracy."