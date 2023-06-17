Residential Meet of ICAI members begin in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 17: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today began the 12th Residential Meet of ICAI Members in Public Service/Civil Services at Srinagar.
A statement said that the programme is being attended by 100 Chartered Accountants currently serving in different capacities on all-India services, central services and state services. The program is being organized by Committee for Members in Entrepreneurship and Public Service (CMEPS), ICAI and is being hosted by the J&K Branch of NIRC of ICAI.
On the occasion, CA Aniket Sunil Talati, President, ICAI remarked “A CA is a rare combination of knowledge, perseverance and integrity, coupled with analytical skills and the ability to shine under pressure. Members of the Institute have been making significant contributions in various spheres of the Indian bureaucracy."
"They play a crucial role in regulation, policy development and administration as well. ICAI is proud of their contributions and is committed to help members of the Institute to enhance their knowledge and skills to effectively discharge the duties assigned to them via such programmes.”
CA Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, Vice-President, ICAI while addressing the participants said “The Chartered Accountants stand out with their abilities to render a bouquet of services which extend beyond the core domain of accountancy, auditing and this is what makes them a preferred choice in various roles in the government. With India emerging as a strong economic force globally, there are great opportunities for the Chartered Accountants to many challenging and rewarding career options in public service.”