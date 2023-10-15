Resurrected: Mushk Budji Rice returns to culinary limelight

This heritage rice, cherished for its unique taste, aroma, and rich organoleptic properties, is primarily grown in the areas of Sogam, Panzgam, Soaf Shali in the Anantnag district, and the Beerwah belt of Budgam district.

In recent decades, the consumption of aromatic rice in Kashmir become limited to special occasions, marriages, and festivals. However, Mushk Budji, a native rice variety popular in the valley during the 1990s, is now gaining renewed attention as the local Agriculture Department expands its cultivation areas to meet growing demand.