Retail inflation eases to 5.66%; falls within RBI target range now

According to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, rural inflation stood at 5.51 per cent while urban inflation was at 5.89 per cent in March. In February this year, it was 6.72 per cent and 6.10 per cent for rural and urban inflation respectively. According to the data, India's Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) fell to 4.79 per cent, as compared to 5.95 per cent in the previous month.

In February, retail inflation eased to 6.44 per cent against 6.52 per cent in January but it was above the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance limit.