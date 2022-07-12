Retail inflation eases to 7.01% in June

The RBI has the mandate to ensure that inflation remains at 4 per cent, with a margin of 2 per cent on either side. However, retail inflation is ruling above the RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent since January 2022.

As per the data, the inflation print in vegetables eased to 17.37 per cent during the month from 18.26 per cent in May, while for 'pulses and products' it slowed to (-) 1.02 per cent against (-) 0.42 per cent.

However, the rate of price rise in 'cereals and products' moved up to 5.66 per cent, from 5.33 per cent in the preceding month. Inflation in the 'fuel and light' category rose to 10.39 per cent as against 9.54 per cent, while that for fruits increased to 3.10 per cent from 2.33 per cent.