Retail inflation falls to 4.70% in April

Food inflation too slid to 3.84 per cent in April from 4.79 per cent in March.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, retail inflation was at a high of 7.79 per cent in April 2022, while food inflation was 8.31 per cent during the period.

This is the second consecutive month when CPI-based inflation has remained below the RBI's tolerance level, which is between 2 per cent to 6 per cent.