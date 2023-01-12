Retail inflation falls to one-year low of 5.72% in Dec,

New Delhi: Retail inflation for December 2022 fell to a year’s low of 5.72 per cent, mainly due to low food prices, especially those of fruits and vegetables.

This is the second consecutive month when it has remained within the RBI’s tolerance band of 2 per cent to 6 per cent.

The consumer price index (CPI) based inflation was at 5.88 per cent in November 2022, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Thursday. In October 2022, it was at a higher band of 6.77 per cent.