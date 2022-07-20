Retail inflation for farm, rural workers rise in June

In June last year, the retail inflation for farm workers stood at 3.83 per cent and that for rural labourers was at 4 per cent.

The All India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) was at 1,125 points while the Consumer Price Index for Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) stood at 1,137 points in June 2022. On an annual basis, both are marginally higher.