Retail inflation for industrial workers rises to 5.56 pc in December

"Year-on-year inflation for the month (December 2021) stood at 5.56 per cent compared to 4.84 per cent for the previous month and 3.67 per cent during the corresponding month a year before," the ministry said in a statement.

Similarly, its stated that food inflation stood at 5.93 per cent against 3.40 per cent of the previous month (November 2021) and 2.89 per cent during the corresponding month (December 2020) a year ago.

The All-India CPI-IW (consumer price index for industrial workers) for December, 2021 decreased by 0.3 point and stood at 125.4 point. It was 125.7 point in November, 2021.

On one-month percentage change, it decreased by 0.24 per cent with respect to previous month compared to decrease of 0.92 per cent recorded between corresponding months a year ago.