Retail inflation hits 8-month high of 6.07% in February

The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation, which is taken into account by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) while deciding its monetary policy, rose mainly because of costlier food items, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The RBI has been mandated by government to keep retail inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 5.03 per cent in February 2021. It stood at 6.01 per cent in January this year.

In a different set of data released by the commerce ministry earlier in the day, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation in February rose to 13.11 per cent due to hardening of prices of crude oil and non-food items, even though food articles softened.

On the CPI front, the rate of price rise in the food basket was 5.89 per cent in February, up from 5.43 per in the preceding month.

In this food basket, inflation in cereals moved up to 3.95 per cent; 'meat and fish' to 7.45 per cent, while for eggs, the rate of price rise was 4.15 per cent during the month.